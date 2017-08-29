Cowboys-Texans preseason game moved to Arlington

NFL

Arlington, Texas (Dallas Cowboys) - From Dallas Cowboys Public Relations Staff

Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.



As announced earlier today, The NFL Foundation will match Mr. McNair and the Houston Texans' $1 million contribution to the United Way Relief Fund to address the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The total $2 million contribution will support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston. Our thoughts are with the Houston community during this difficult time and we encourage fans to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief.​



The NFL and the Texans will continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team’s plans as necessary.

The contest will be broadcast LIVE in East Texas on KETK and FOX 51. The Cowboys broadcast crew can be heard on FOX 51, while the Texans announcers will be calling the action on KETK.