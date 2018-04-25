NFL Dallas

Cowboys could add to linebacker depth with Tre' Williams

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) -  A mid-to-late round pick in the 2018 Draft for the Cowboys could be a War Eagle product.

Tre' Williams made his way up some draft boards with his play at the Senior Bowl.

The SEC linebacker was hampered by a shoulder injury, but still managed 50 tackles in his final year.

 

STATS

Position: Linebacker

School: Auburn

Year: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 225

