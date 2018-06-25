Pineywoods wins District 10 Tournament, Lufkin's season comes to an end Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- Last season, the Lufkin All-Stars won the U.S. Championship at the Little League World Series, but on Saturday, their backs were against the wall, in the District 10 Tournament at Faulkner Park in Tyler.

Lufkin was going up against East Texas rival, the Pineywoods All-Stars, who opened the game with a solo home run.

The boys from Deep East Texas would answer, and tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

That would stay the same until the 7th, when Pineywoods took a one run lead, and held on the win the title, 2-1.

The Pineywoods All-Stars will now head to Taylor on July 4th for the Little League Sectional Tournament.