New Diana's Coplin leaving for job in Arkansas

By: George Whitley

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 06:20 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 06:20 PM CST

DIANA, Texas (Longview News-Journal) Citing a need to get back closer to his family, Robbie Coplin has decided to leave New Diana and take a similar position in Monticello, Arkansas. Coplin confirmed this information today as he was heading out to watch final day action at state championships in Arlington.

Coplin came to New Diana in 2016 after a stop in Marble Falls. He guided the Eagles to a 10-4 record this past season and all the way to the state quarterfinals. New Diana improved from 3-7 in Coplin’s first season and had one of the more explosive offenses in East Texas with a 43,9 point per game average.

For the rest of the story click here.

