Pleasant Grove wins 1st ever state championship

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:33 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:58 PM CST

How fitting?  The Hawks make history by snapping West Orange-Stark's 40-game winning streak.

Pleasant Grove had never made it past the state quarterfinal round of the UIL high school football playoffs.

They had never had an undefeated season.

Friday, they stamped 2017 as a year of resounding firsts.

PG knocked off the two-time defending state champ Mustangs 41-21 to capture the class 4A Division 2 state crown capping off the program's first undefeated campaign at 16-0.

The Hawks are also taking their first state title trophy back to Texarkana in head coach Josh Gibson's fourth year at the helm.

Senior running back TJ Cole was named the game's offensive MVP accounting for 188 total yards and three touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Caleb Porshia picked up defensive player honors as he finished with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Watch the video to see the highlights, celebration, and to hear from the victorious Hawks.

