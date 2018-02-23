WEATHER ALERTS
1 / 25
Jack talks with Olympic gold medalist Megan Heller of Team USA Hockey
Jack Doles goes one-on-one with Olympic gold medalist Megan Heller. The Detroit native talks about what it's like to have that medal draped around her neck.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard