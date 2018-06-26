Warning issued after snakes found inside pool noodle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX (WFLA/CNN) - Firefighters put out a warning after a family found several rattlesnakes, including some baby snakes, inside of two pool noodles, CNN reports.

According to the report, the family was getting ready to take a dip and grabbed the noodles, which were up against the wall. That's when a massive snake popped out and several babies followed.

"It's ungodly hot out and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide," said Greyson Getty of Rattlesnake Solutions who has wrangled hundreds in his time as a relocator.

Getty says he's found snakes in pool toys before, though never a noodle.

"They're dehydrated, they haven't had a meal and there's a damp pool noodle in a dry desert if I was a snake and I was dehydrated, I would go to the pool noodle too," said Getty.

According to Getty, snakes are drawn to dark areas, especially corners.

"Anything that a snake or a rodent or a big can hide under - try to eliminate it. Try to keep everything neat and tidy," said Getty.

Getty suggests keeping pool toys up high in a garage or in a closeable plastic container.

"The best thing you can do to prevent snakes is prevent snakes. So, prevent their food, prevent their water, and prevent them from even being able to get in," said Getty.

He also recommends installing a snake fence for your backyard.