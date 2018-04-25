Oregon man accused of sexually assaulting a horse

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KOIN) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a horse outside of Hillsboro.

Kenneth Duyck -- a transient who's often seen in Cornelius and Forest Grove -- was arrested for sexual assault of an animal and 2nd-degree burglary.

The investigation started on April 19 when deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance call at a home in the 200 block of Northwest 334th Avenue. The homeowner said she went out to her horse stables and found one of her horses tied up in a way that she didn't leave it. She also noticed some other items had been moved, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

After further investigation and an evaluation by a veterinarian, deputies believed that the horse had likely been sexually assaulted.

The homeowner and neighbors provided deputies with information about the suspect -- leading to the arrest of Duyck.

Duyck initially admitted to going into the stables, but only to look for work. However, deputies said he later admitted to having sexual contact with the horse.

Duyck was on probation for previous crimes prior to Tuesday's arrest, so he now faces 2 additional probation violation charges.