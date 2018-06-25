Body of Kaufman Co. child with autism found in pond Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TALTY, Texas (KETK) - A 6-year-old child with autism has been found dead in a pond near his home in Kaufman County.

According to KXAS, Dalton Robinson was found by divers overnight.

Robertson was reported missing Sunday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. He was last seen near the intersection near Cottonwood Lane and Farm-to-Market Road 987. The boy's parents said they believed he left their home on his own.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office released the following statement in regards to Robertson:

"In a loss so great and sad, it is a comfort to know that we live in a community that is so quick to spring into action to help search for a lost child. People from all over North Texas joined in on the search for Dalton and were ready to show back up in the morning. We cannot thank our community enough for the outpouring of volunteers, food, water and other services. We also wish to thank every law enforcement agency and fire department for all of their assistance. Today, we share a sense of sadness but the light of hope shines in Dalton Robinson, a little boy who brought an entire community together."