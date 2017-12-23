Texas DPS to eliminate 117 trooper positions

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to cut the agency’s retire/rehire program for commissioned officers as a way to slash its budget.

A letter from DPS Director Steven McCraw said the agency had proposed to the Public Safety Commission that 117 DPS commissioned officers currently employed under the retire/rehire program be cut from the department by May 31, 2018.

During this year’s legislative session, the agency was told to cut $50 million from its budget. According to the Legislative Budget Board, DPS’ general revenue fund from 2016 to 2017 dropped from $995,045,833 to $946,955.744.

According to the letter, the agency will not have to dismiss any non-commissioned employees since it has been able to address the reduction through attrition.

"Unfortunately, attrition alone will not address the required reduction in commissioned officer positions," McCraw wrote.

The PSC approved the recommendation to dismiss 117 commissioned officers who previously retired and were rehired as commissioned officers. The agency said an additional 60 commissioned officer positions can be eliminated through attrition.

The PSC approved the effective date for the cuts as May 31, 2018, "to balance the effect on the organization and the employees impacted," the letter said.