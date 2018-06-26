BREAKING NEWS

Teen helps blind, deaf passenger on flight

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

PORTLAND, Oregon (KGW/NBC News) - A 15-year-old girl is getting national attention for helping a blind and deaf passenger aboard a recent cross-country Alaska Airlines flight to Portland, Oregon. 

Clara Daly used sign language to help passenger Tim Cook feel more welcome and comfortable. 

Daly volunteered to help when flight attendants made an announcement to see if any of the guests knew American Sign Language in order to better communicate with Cook.  

