Teen helps blind, deaf passenger on flight
PORTLAND, Oregon (KGW/NBC News) - A 15-year-old girl is getting national attention for helping a blind and deaf passenger aboard a recent cross-country Alaska Airlines flight to Portland, Oregon.
Clara Daly used sign language to help passenger Tim Cook feel more welcome and comfortable.
Daly volunteered to help when flight attendants made an announcement to see if any of the guests knew American Sign Language in order to better communicate with Cook.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2tAeTOk
Trending Stories
Latest News
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard