NORAD tracking Santa, taking calls about sleigh's progress

NORAD - the North American Aerospace Defense Command - is continuing its annual tradition of tracking Santa Claus this year.

The annual tracking effort, now in its 62nd year, got under way early Sunday morning at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The wildly popular program is run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

Excited children (of any age) can follow Santa's progress at the NORAD website. The agency also has some 1,500 volunteers to answer questions by phone at 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723.

Updates are also posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New this year, Amazon's voice-activated computer service Alexa will be relaying NORAD Tracks Santa updates through the Echo device once the function has been enabled.

Those traveling today haven't been forgotten. Santa's progress can be tracked in automobiles with an OnStar subscription.

In addition, NORAD is offering "Santa Cams" that will allow the public to follow St. Nick's travels around the world.

NORAD's tracking tradition began back in 1955, all as the result of a misprint in a newspaper ad.

A Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations "hotline." The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.

In 1958, the governments of Canada and the United States created a bi-national air defense command for North America called the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, which then took on the tradition of tracking Santa.

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa received nearly 154,200 phone calls and drew 10.7 million unique visitors to its website. It had 1.8 million Facebook followers, 382,000 YouTube views and 177,000 Twitter followers.

By midday in the eastern United States on Sunday, NORAD reported that Santa had delivered around 2 billion presents in Asia, including Christmas Island. NORAD tweeted reminders for "good boys and girls to get to bed" in various countries along the route.