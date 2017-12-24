Mosul, Iraq, celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass since fall of ISIS

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 05:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:35 PM CST

MOSUL, Iraq (CNN) - A Christmas Eve Mass was celebrated Sunday in Hamadaniya, Iraq.

Hamadaniya, a district just outside Mosul, is the largest Christian city in Iraq.

This is the first Christmas Mosul and surrounding areas are celebrating post-ISIS.

