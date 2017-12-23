Louisiana hospital keeping babies safe and sound

RUSTON, Louisiana (KETK) - When it comes to the safety of new babies, Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston is prepared for the best and the worst scenarios.

"God forbid, we hear a lot of things out in other hospitals where babies have been abducted, natural disasters happen and babies get separated from moms," said Shonda Gray of the medical center.

Vaneeka Rollins remembers the anxiety of being away from your first-born.

"I haven't done it in a while," she said, "so I can only imagine for first time moms."

So to ease everyone's mind, hospital officials decided it was time to crank up security. Baby's first footprints are now digital, making sure new parents can keep track of their newborns. CertaScan is the new gold standard for identifying babies and their parents.

"We take a security photo of the baby, we do footprints of the baby and then a finger print of the mom and that's how they're connected together," said Gray.

It's a big addition for one of the smaller hospitals around.

"I down talked this hospital for being so small but I apologize," said new father Shaddrick Jackson. "They do keep up with the big ones."

Actually, they're ahead of a lot of the big ones.

Little ones can rest easy knowing that at this hospital they will be as safe as possible.