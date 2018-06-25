BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Tyler man admits to causing severe injuries to his 4-month-old daughter

Local News

Woman finds recording device in Abilene Whataburger restroom

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 05:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 05:11 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police are asking restaurants and businesses to check their restrooms after a recording device was found hidden in an Abilene Whataburger bathroom. 

A woman using the restroom at Whataburger on S. 1st Street and Pioneer Drive found the recording device when she spotted a camera lense and a bunch of wires after flushing the toilet. 

The person responsible has not been identified, but police say they are investigating this as an incident of Invasive Visual Recording of a Person(s) with a Covert Election Device, which is a felony offense.

In light of this event, the Abilene Police Department wants to "ask that businesses and restaurants check their restrooms, including toilet tanks or other fixtures within the restroom for any electronic devices. If a device is located, please do not touch it and contact the Police Department immediately."

No additional devices have been found as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. 

Whataburger released the following information regarding the recording device:

“At Whataburger it’s our goal to make sure families feel safe and comfortable at each of our restaurants, and this is truly a concerning claim. We take matters such as this very seriously. As soon as we heard of the allegation, we immediately launched an investigation of our own and are working closely with local police. This is an active investigation and we ask that questions be directed to Abilene Police Department as we continue supporting their efforts.” 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App