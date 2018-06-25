Woman finds recording device in Abilene Whataburger restroom

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police are asking restaurants and businesses to check their restrooms after a recording device was found hidden in an Abilene Whataburger bathroom.

A woman using the restroom at Whataburger on S. 1st Street and Pioneer Drive found the recording device when she spotted a camera lense and a bunch of wires after flushing the toilet.

The person responsible has not been identified, but police say they are investigating this as an incident of Invasive Visual Recording of a Person(s) with a Covert Election Device, which is a felony offense.

In light of this event, the Abilene Police Department wants to "ask that businesses and restaurants check their restrooms, including toilet tanks or other fixtures within the restroom for any electronic devices. If a device is located, please do not touch it and contact the Police Department immediately."

No additional devices have been found as of 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Whataburger released the following information regarding the recording device: