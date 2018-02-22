Whitehouse ISD addresses rumor circulating regarding weapons on campus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) - Whitehouse Independent School District has issued a statement after a rumor regarding weapons on campus began circulating on Thursday.

“Early Thursday morning (February 22, 2018) at Whitehouse High School, rumors circulated about a student having a weapon on campus. Administration immediately responded and questioned all students involved. Law enforcement performed a search. No weapon was found."

The district says the high school is safe and secure and law enforcement will remain on campus, as usual.