WATCH: Cowboy takes down robber in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (RTV) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a customer took down an armed robber at a convenience store in Mexico.

The video shows a man in a hoodie walking into a store in Monterrey, Mexico and pointing a gun at the store clerk and a cowboy. The man in the cowboy hat seems unfazed that someone is pointing a gun at him.

As the suspect continues pointing the gun at him, the cowboy takes off his glasses and starts reaching for what appears to be his wallet. But as soon as the armed man turns his back, the cowboy tackles him to the ground and wrestles away the gun.

The robber tries to run out of the store but some employees and customers tackle him again to stop him from leaving.

The movie-like incident happened Monday at a convenience store in Monterrey, Northern Mexico.