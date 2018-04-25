Local News

WATCH: Bikers stop traffic to help woman cross busy street

By: Sue Necessary

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 01:05 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 01:05 PM CDT

PHOENIX, Arizona (KETK) - The helmet camera worn by a motorcyclist captured him and his two friends helping an elderly woman cross a busy intersection.

The woman can be seen attempting to cross the road on a green light. 

Patrick Patterson and his friends zoomed past her before quickly realizing she could use some help.

So Patterson motioned to his friends, Damion Pruitt and Eduardo Plascencia, and they all made u-turns.

They staged their bikes in the intersection to stop traffic which allowed the woman to cross safely.

Patterson says the she initially scared them as they zipped pass, Then he said he became upset that other cars just kept going.

He says he posted the video to let Phoenix know that, as motorcyclists, they care. 

Patterson says he hopes this moment helps change people's perception of bikers.

