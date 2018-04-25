WATCH: Bikers stop traffic to help woman cross busy street

PHOENIX, Arizona (KETK) - The helmet camera worn by a motorcyclist captured him and his two friends helping an elderly woman cross a busy intersection.

The woman can be seen attempting to cross the road on a green light.

Patrick Patterson and his friends zoomed past her before quickly realizing she could use some help.

So Patterson motioned to his friends, Damion Pruitt and Eduardo Plascencia, and they all made u-turns.

They staged their bikes in the intersection to stop traffic which allowed the woman to cross safely.

Patterson says the she initially scared them as they zipped pass, Then he said he became upset that other cars just kept going.

He says he posted the video to let Phoenix know that, as motorcyclists, they care.

Patterson says he hopes this moment helps change people's perception of bikers.