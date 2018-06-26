BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Warning put out after Texas deputy touches opioid-laced flyer

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 03:41 PM CDT

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is putting out a warning after flyers laced with an opioid were found on HCSO vehicles.

Officials say a sergeant touched one of the flyers laced with fentanyl and is now receiving medical treatment.

According to KPRC, the law enforcement officer drove herself to an area hospital after feeling ill while driving home.

Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that can be deadly with a large enough dose.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App