Warning put out after Texas deputy touches opioid-laced flyer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is putting out a warning after flyers laced with an opioid were found on HCSO vehicles.
Officials say a sergeant touched one of the flyers laced with fentanyl and is now receiving medical treatment.
According to KPRC, the law enforcement officer drove herself to an area hospital after feeling ill while driving home.
Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that can be deadly with a large enough dose.
URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018
