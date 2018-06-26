Warning put out after Texas deputy touches opioid-laced flyer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is putting out a warning after flyers laced with an opioid were found on HCSO vehicles.

Officials say a sergeant touched one of the flyers laced with fentanyl and is now receiving medical treatment.

According to KPRC, the law enforcement officer drove herself to an area hospital after feeling ill while driving home.

Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller that can be deadly with a large enough dose.