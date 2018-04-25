Waffle House to donate 100 percent of next month's proceeds victims' families

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ANTIOCH, Tennessee (WKRN) - The Antioch Waffle House where four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting reopened to the public Wednesday morning.

The crime scene tape was removed from outside the diner on Murfreesboro Road and employees prepared the restaurant to be ready to reopen following the deadly shooting early Sunday morning. The diner reopened just after 9 a.m.

Management said all proceeds earned over the next month will be donated to the families of the victims.

Employees were brought in from Atlanta to get the restaurant ready reopen, while local workers have been meeting at the restaurant as a gathering place to decompress following the horrifying shooting that claimed four lives and injured several others.

Waffle House officials said they are likely to include some sort of memorial or plaque inside once they open for the victims, but for now, they have just been focusing their efforts on their employees, their families and their customers as they grieve from this tragedy.

A memorial outside the door features balloons, teddy bears and flowers brought by neighbors and loved ones to help those grieving.

Four crosses with the names and photos of the four murdered victims sit near the entrance of the restaurant.

Greg Zanis of Crosses for Losses constructed and placed the white wooden crosses near the restaurant to honor the victims.