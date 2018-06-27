Van Zandt County authorities seeking help finding missing man

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

In a post on Facebook, the VZCSO asks for help finding James Harger, born December 12, 1987, who is missing from the 1600 block of VZCR 1313.

Harger has "the mental capacity of a child," the post says, so caution is advised in approaching him in case he runs away.

He was last seen wearing a gray Polo shirt, dark-colored shorts and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about Harger is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133.