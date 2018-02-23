UPDATE: Authorities identify victim in Gregg County assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) - One person was injured and another was arrested following a Friday morning aggravated assault near Gladewater.

According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Josh Tubb, deputies were called to Smallwood Road, in the Liberty City area, regarding an assault, around 4:20 a.m.

Deputies found Joshua Hyatt, 30 of Tatum, laying in the roadway with apparent stab wounds.

Hyatt was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Hyatt told deputies that he and the suspect had an argument over a female subject which quickly escalated into a physical altercation, ending with Hyatt being stabbed

Authorities were identify and arrest the person they believe is responsible for the assault.

The GCSO said it will release the suspect’s name once he has been arraigned and had his bond set by a judge.