WEATHER ALERTS
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim in Gregg County assault
LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) - One person was injured and another was arrested following a Friday morning aggravated assault near Gladewater.
According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Josh Tubb, deputies were called to Smallwood Road, in the Liberty City area, regarding an assault, around 4:20 a.m.
Deputies found Joshua Hyatt, 30 of Tatum, laying in the roadway with apparent stab wounds.
Hyatt was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Hyatt told deputies that he and the suspect had an argument over a female subject which quickly escalated into a physical altercation, ending with Hyatt being stabbed
Authorities were identify and arrest the person they believe is responsible for the assault.
The GCSO said it will release the suspect’s name once he has been arraigned and had his bond set by a judge.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard