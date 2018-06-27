UPDATE: 1 dead, 12 injured in hospital explosion near Waco Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWKT) - One person is reported dead and 12 injured in an explosion at the Coryell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Austin NBC affiliate KXAN reports the incident, believed to be a construction accident in the rear of the hospital, happened at 2:15 p.m. and officials said people were evacuated from the hospital immediately.

No patients, staff members or long-term care residents were injured in the blast. Those injured were all construction workers.

Local NBC affiliate KCEN reports that he injured workers were transported to area hospitals, including Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and Hillcrest in Waco.

KWKT reports the incident knocked out power to about 900 surrounding homes and businesses. The company cannot start working on restoring power until the area is safe and they are allowed in. The current estimated time for power to be restored is around 5:00 p.m.

KCEN reported there was a building collapse at the hospital and that 12 patients were evacuated.

According to KCEN, Baylor Scott and White spokesperson said Temple received nine patients with injuries and they anticipate the majority of the patients will be transferred to facilities in Austin and San Antonio for further treatment. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest received four patients, the spokesperson said.

Officials believe the explosion is an accident and that no foul play is suspected.

Gatesville is located north of Fort Hood.

We will have more information as it becomes available.