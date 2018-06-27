Tyler woman arrested on 2 counts of aggravated assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A Tyler woman is in jail on aggravated assault charges after police say she chased another vehicle and bumped it twice.

Ravin Deforest Anderson, 25, is in the Smith County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of evading arrest and resisting arrest. She's being held on bonds totaling $90,000.

Police say they were called to the Broadway Square Mall parking lot early Tuesday by a woman who said she and her boyfriend were being chased and rammed by a vehicle driven by Anderson, the boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

Police say Anderson refused officers' attempts to make her stop. They say she finally stopped when the car she was chasing stopped. She then got out and confronted the couple.

Further investigation revealed Anderson had called her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The couple told police they went to Cheddar's, where they saw Anderson. They left and Anderson followed them north on Broadway to the mall, according to police.

Police arrested Anderson and charged her with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for using her car as a weapon against the two occupants.