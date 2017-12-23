Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler Police are searching for a man after shots were fired at a residence Thursday night.

They are searching for Zechariah Smith, 20, of Tyler.

He is being charged with deadly conduct, which is a third degree felony. His bond will be set at $75,000.

Investigators say Smith is responsible for firing seven shots into the residence of 1307 W. Queen Street around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.



Tyler Police request your help in locating Smith.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Smith.