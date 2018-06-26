Tyler man admits to causing severe injuries to his 4-month-old daughter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A Tyler man has been arrested for causing severe injuries to 4-month-old infant.

Andres Ibarra, 19, the child's father, has admitted to beating and throwing the infant.

He is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of injury to a child.

ICE has also filed an immigration detainer against him.

The child, a girl, is currently at Children's Hospital in Dallas. Her condition is believed to be “extremely critical.”

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday by the Tyler Police Department in reference to an unresponsive 4-month-old child at a local hospital. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division along with the Crime Scene Unit responded to the hospital.

During the investigation at the hospital, it was learned that the child had suffered severe injuries and child abuse was suspected, according to a press release from the SCSO.

Ibarra, the child’s father, was interviewed at the hospital and admitted to striking the child in the ribs and abdomen with a closed fist. He stated that he then threw the child.

Ibarra was taken to the sheriff's office for further questioning. He was interviewed in detail and again confessed to striking the child with a closed fist four or five times and throwing her one time, according to the SCSO release.

Ibarra also admitted to abusing the child over the last month, with last night being the most recent incident of abuse.

Ibarra stated that after he struck and threw the child last night, he went outside and smoked marijuana and then went to sleep. Ibarra stated that when he woke up this morning, he, along with his girlfriend and child, left the residence.

Ibarra stated that they noticed that the child was pale and not breathing normally, so they took her to the hospital.

At this time, detectives are at Children’s Hospital in Dallas following up to determine the extent of injuries to the child.

Detectives are also interviewing the mother of the child.

This investigation is active and ongoing.