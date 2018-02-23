TxDOT conducting relief-route study to ease congestion in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) - TxDOT is conducting a relief route study for a heavily-congested area in Jacksonville.

Studies show the highway in Jacksonville is operating at an undesirable level.

Eight miles of Hwy 69 go directly through the city, with intersections that slow down travel time.

The highway is a designated hurricane evacuation route.

Mayor Dick Stone said the study is also looking at truck traffic coming from Beaumont and the east coast.

"I think it will be beneficial to the majority of people," Stone said. "I'm sure the people who will be directly affected - if they do the route, it will have to go through someone's property - so I imagine the people that are directly affected would probably be opposed to it. But I think overall it will make it a little safer to drive through."

He added it would also benefit emergency vehicles traveling in that area.