Troup man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - An East Texas man is in the Smith County Jail charged with sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Matthew Luna, 27, of Troup was arrested Tuesday. He is in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

The SCSO said in a Facebook post that a 15-year-old female and her mother made the complaint on June 21.

Detectives from the Child Crimes Unit met with the victim and a forensic interview was conducted. Detectives immediately initiated an investigation.

Investigators learned that a 27-year-old male suspect identified as Christopher Luna sexually assaulted the victim.

The assault occurred on six separate occasions over the course of several months.

Investigators said Luna confessed to the assaults to several different individuals and further stated that he knew that the victim was 14-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Detectives attempted to interview Luna but he refused to speak with them.

They obtained an arrest warrant Monday charging Luna with Sexual Assault of a Child, a second degree felony.

He was arrested Tuesday.

Luna also is known as Christopher Matthew Barrick.