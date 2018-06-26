TJC summer camp teaches kids chemistry through ... slime? Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler Junior College is giving local children unique activities to do through its summer camps.

This week, there's the Slime Kaboom Camp, for the young ones who have been wanting to get slimed.

It's a chemistry camp where junior chemists use real scientific equipment to make slime, ooze, slush, snot, foam gnomes and other creations.

At the end of the week, each student will get to take home their own equipment and supplies to continue their chemistry experiments.

The camp is also good for children because they learn about chemistry, measuring, and how to follow directions.

"It's really important to follow directions," said Lee Wilkinson, camp director. "I try to teach the kids that at the beginning. All we do is practice measuring with the different pieces of equipment, and then we actually start making slimes. If they follow directions and they do the right amounts the way they're supposed to, then get a nice slime. If they don't do it quite right, then it doesn't work out so well."

TJC camps give kids opportunities to gain skills to succeed in sports and learn about other cultures through art, science and technology.