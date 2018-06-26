Thieves vandalize, steal from Lufkin ISD elementary school
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - Two thieves were able to steal thousands in equipment from a Lufkin ISD elementary school.
Between June 8 and June 11, someone stole from and vandalized Coston Elementary School, located on Trenton Street in Lufkin. The loss totaled more than $7,600.
Lufkin ISD video surveillance captured two young men on the property June 9 and June 10. In the footage, one person climbs a fence to get inside, attempts to enter locked buildings and steals wheeled ice chests.
During the same time frame, someone also took DeWalt tools, welding guns, extension cords and vandalized construction equipment, roofing materials and school property.
If you can identify either suspect or know what happened to the stolen property, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting639TIPS.com, using Crime Stoppers' app (639TIPS.com/app), or calling (936) 639-TIPS. #639TIPS
