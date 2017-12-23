Therapet helping ease holiday travel stress

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Christmas season is full of joy, but it can be stressful for those traveling.

The holiday traffic is horrendous, but the airports are crazy, too.

To bring a little relief, Therapet is offering a way to get your mind off things in the airport.

They just walk around with a dog. You can pet it and enjoy the comfort of having man's best friend around.

"The dogs are a great distaction," said Kim Paetezel of Therapet. "They help everyone to have a moment to relax, pet the dogs, ask questions, share their story of their dogs at home that they're leaving behind as they travel to visit family and friends.

She says at first some people are confused when they see a dog in the airport, but there has been nothing but positive responses so far.