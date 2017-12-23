CARTHAGE, Texas - The Carthage Bulldawgs State football champs 2 years in a row.

While some were there to celebrate the victory at the game with the team.

The town was almost a ghost town for the day, but there were some folks were back at home. Patiently waiting? Not so much.

"I've been at work all day. Listening to it on the radio," said Mitchell Shelley.

"I have family at the game and they've been calling letting us know what was going on," said Clift Tatum.

"The whole families excited. I had to work," said Tammy Shelley.

After the wait was over and the Dawgs had won, their reaction.

Carthage resident Peggy Mathews said, "I said wow! Go Bulldawgs!"

But two in a row still isn't as sweet as what three in a row would be like. The community says lets go back next year and make it three in a row.

"We've done it before we can do it again, said Chance Baker."

"I expect they'll do it again, said Hazel Jones."

"Football is the main thing here in little Carthage we love it we think highly of our coaches and I think it's just awesome."

The town that claims to be the best small town in Texas says it just got a little bit better.

