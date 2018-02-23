Texas school district issues warning to students planning to walk out in protest

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KPRC) - After a haunting school shooting left 17 students and faculty dead, students all over - in Florida, DC, even Tennessee - today walked out of school.

In Needville, however, Superintendent Curtis Rhodes posted a warning on Facebook, which is now going viral.

"If they're not going to listen to what the students are saying I think it's kind of a problem," said one student.



Rhodes warns students are not allowed to leave school for any demonstration, stating "...they will be suspended from school for 3 days and face all the consequences that come along with an out-of-school suspension. Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence[...] We will discipline no matter if it is one, fifty, or five hundred students involved."



"As a student, I feel like it's our right if we're going to protest or anything like that," the student insisted.



Some parents on Facebook agree, promoting peaceful protests, with others saying school is not the time and place.



Meanwhile,Superintendent Rhodes' statement warns that Spring ISD students who walk out would face an in school suspension:



"[We] want to strongly encourage you to show your support for the students in Florida in ways that won't disrupt the school day... [We] want to work with you to find productive ways to make meaningful change through other methods of support, like reaching out to lawmakers."



"If we decide to walk out, if our life is in danger, we're gonna walk out," said a student in response. "That's worth a suspension. It really is."