Texas hospital ranked one of best in U.S. for children

HOUSTON (KETK) - Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston has been ranked one of the best children’s hospitals by the U.S. News & World Report.

According to the U.S. News and World, Texas Children’s Hospital ranks as the fourth best children’s hospital for 2018-2019.

TCH was ranked sixth for Pediatric Cancer care, third for Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery, and first for Pediatric Pulmonology.

No other Texas hospital finished in the top 10.

To see the full report click here: U.S. News & World Report