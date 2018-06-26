TCEQ: African dust to make its way to East Texas this week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Texas Commissions on Environmental Quality is predicting African Dust will be making its way to East Texas on Thursday.

According to the TCEQ, light amounts of patchy African dust is forecast to return to portions of Central, Southeast, and East Texas and could raise the daily PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) AQI (Air Quality Index) to the "Moderate" range in parts of the Tyler-Longview areas, as well as in Beaumont-Port Arthur, Brownsville-McAllen, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

The TCEQ is predicting the same model for Friday.

In July 2017, the dust ventured over causing allergy and asthma flare-ups for some East Texans.