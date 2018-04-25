Suspended Smith County constable set to be released from halfway house after prison sentence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A suspended Smith County constable is scheduled to be released from state custody on Wednesday, after serving time in prison before entering a halfway house.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate lookup, Henry Phillip Jackson, 66, was placed in a halfway house in mid-April which was overseen by the Houston Residential Reentry Management field office. His release date was listed as April 25, 2018.

On May 16, 2017, Jackson, who is on suspension from his Precinct 1 constable post, pleaded guilty to four counts of willful failure to file federal income tax returns and was sentenced to six months in federal prison in September by U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Jackson was also ordered to pay $157,489 in restitution.

According to information presented in court, Jackson, who has served as an elected constable since 1999, received income from 2010-2013 that required him to file federal income tax returns for those years. However, Jackson failed to file those returns and now owes more than $160,000 in taxes.

His prison time was spent at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

Bobby Garmon has been serving as interim Pct. 1 constable since Jackson's imprisonment.