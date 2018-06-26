Suspect accused of trying hire a hitman to kill a Houston policeman Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC/NBC News) - A man is under arrested after investigators say he tried to hire a hitman to kill a Houston police officer, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Mohammed Mohamed, 47, who police say approached an undercover investigator to try to have the east side patrol officer killed.

Police say Mohamed, who owned a shipping business in East Houston, wanted the officer killed because he believed the officer was interfering with his business operations.

"He wanted someone to carry out an attack on the officer and disable him by throwing acid in his face," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "Due to the potential for the suspect getting more tickets and additional penalties he ended up deciding that now that's not enough, I don't want to just maim this officer, I don't just want to injure this officer, I want him killed because that's the only way this is going to go away."

Mohamed, who is from Egypt, has been booked. Police say he poses a flight risk.

Yhey are asking for no bail.