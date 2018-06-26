Supreme Court upholds President Donald Trump's travel ban with 5-4 vote

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - The Supreme Court of the United States has upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban on some Muslim-majority nations.

The 5-4 ruling was handed down on Tuesday.

The SCOTUS ruled the ban is within President Trump's authority under immigration laws and challengers are unlikely to prevail on the establishment clause claim because the ban is justified by legitimate national security concerns, according to SCOTUS Blog.

