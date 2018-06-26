Supreme Court upholds President Donald Trump's travel ban with 5-4 vote
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - The Supreme Court of the United States has upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban on some Muslim-majority nations.
The 5-4 ruling was handed down on Tuesday.
The SCOTUS ruled the ban is within President Trump's authority under immigration laws and challengers are unlikely to prevail on the establishment clause claim because the ban is justified by legitimate national security concerns, according to SCOTUS Blog.
To see the complete ruling, click here.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
