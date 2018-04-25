Steve Clugston named lone finalist for Pine Tree ISD superintendent

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - The Pine Tree Independent School District Board of Trustees has named the lone finalist to replace outgoing superintendent Dr. T.J. Farler.

During Tuesday's board meeting, the board named Steve Clugston, superintendent of Callisburg ISD, as the finalist for the position.

By law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Clugston to be the new superintendent for Pine Tree ISD.

The board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist. In December the Board hired Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search. TASB consultants met with staff and community groups to discuss leadership qualities of the new superintendent. The profile developed from these meetings was the yardstick used by the Board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position.

The board selected six applicants for initial interview and then two applicants were invited back for a second interview.

With the second round of interviews completed, a committee of the board visited Callisburg ISD and reported back to the board.

The board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Clugston on May 17. Clugston has served as superintendent at Callisburg ISD since 2012 and has 27 years of experience in education.