South Korean students living in Bullard say they are proud of their home country during the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Elly Kim and Haein Park are loving their time in East Texas and are fans of the accents.

"I enjoy the Texas special accent and the 'ya'll,'" Elly Kim, Brook Hill senior says.

Park has been waiting for the games since she was in middle school. She loves the idea of her country being showcased on the world stage.

"Since I was in sixth grade I've been waiting for this moment" Park, a Brook Hill senior says. "I think it's a good chance to show Korean culture."

Kim has been in the United States for seven years. She enjoys talking to people the most.

"People in the states are more open-minded," Kim says. "I see a lot of outgoing people."

Kim is big fan of figure skating ever since her favorite, Yuna Kim, won gold in the Vancouver games.

"Since 2010, after she won the gold medal and broke the world record, I decided to skate myself," Kim says.

As for Park, she hopes everyone who visits learns to be more accepting of other people.

"In Korea, foreigners can learn more respect and how to respect people and respond to people," Park says.

They have both enjoyed the games and continue to look forward to more Olympic action.

Kim and Park will graduate from the Brook Hill School this year. Afterwards, they plan to travel home and be with family.