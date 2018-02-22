Some Smith County roads closed due to flooding

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 03:31 PM CST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 03:31 PM CST

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Steady rain mixed with some periods of downpour over the past few days has lead to road closures in Smith County.

Seven roads have been closed to traffic because of high water.
County Roads Closed: 113, 129, 354, 420, 421, 2138, 2180 
Officials have barricaded the roads until the water recedes.
Drivers are asked to take other routes.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App