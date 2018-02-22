WEATHER ALERTS
Some Smith County roads closed due to flooding
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Steady rain mixed with some periods of downpour over the past few days has lead to road closures in Smith County.
Seven roads have been closed to traffic because of high water.
County Roads Closed: 113, 129, 354, 420, 421, 2138, 2180
Officials have barricaded the roads until the water recedes.
Drivers are asked to take other routes.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
