Some Smith County roads closed due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Steady rain mixed with some periods of downpour over the past few days has lead to road closures in Smith County.

Seven roads have been closed to traffic because of high water.

County Roads Closed: 113, 129, 354, 420, 421, 2138, 2180

Officials have barricaded the roads until the water recedes.