Saddles stolen from East Texas ranch

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 11:15 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 11:15 AM CDT

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two saddles that were stolen from an East Texas ranch.

According to the SCSO, the saddles were taken from the Wheeler Ranch, located on County Road 1102 in Smith County.

One saddle is a Tod Sloane with the script, "2008 CTYRA Champion All Around" on the stirrups. It also has "Cole" on the back of the seat.

The second is a Twister Saddle and has "All Around" tooled/embossed on it.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact the assigned detective at (903) 590-2693.

