REPORT: Space Jam 2 trailer starring LeBron James to drop in July

Space Jam 2 trailer starring LeBron James to drop in July

Jun 26, 2018

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 01:56 PM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - According to Hype Magazine, the trailer for Space Jam 2 starring LeBron James is set to drop in July after the NBA superstar announces where he'll play for the 2018-2019 season.

The original Space Jam, starring NBA Hall of Famer and six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan, debuted in November 1996.

The film also featured NBA players Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, Muggsy  Bogues and Larry Johnson.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Barkley is not a fan of the probable sequel.

“Space Jam 1 was a classic,” he said. “I don’t like when people try to imitate something that was already good.”

It is unclear if James will be part of the Toon Squad or choose to cross over and join the MONSTARS super team.


 

