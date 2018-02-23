REPORT: Multiple high-profile NCAA basketball programs, players received money from agents

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Yahoo Sports released a bombshell report on Friday detailing how many high-profile former and current NCAA Division I basketball players received cash benefits from former NBA agent Andy Miller, his ex-associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports.

The recent findings could cause literal March Madness as teams are getting prepared for their conference tournaments in hopes of making it to "The Big Dance."

According to Yahoo's report, the following former/current players and/or family members have been identified in federal documents in regards to receiving money from professional agents :

1) Dennis Smith - North Carolina State (Received $43,500)

2) Isaiah Whitehead - Seton Hall (Received $26,136)

3) Tim Quarterman - LSU (Received $16,000)

4) Diamond Stone - Maryland (Received $14,303)

5) Edrice "Bam" Adebayo - Kentucky (Received $36,500)

6) Markelle Fultz - Washington (Received $10,000)

7) Bennie Boatwight and/or his father, Bennie Sr. - USC (Received at least $2,000)

8) Chimezie Metu and/or adviser Johnnie Parker - USC (Received $2,000)

9) Eric Davis - Texas (Received $1,500)

10) Brian Bowen and father Brian, Sr. - South Caroline (Received $8,500)

11) Kyle Kuzma - Utah (Received $9,500)

12) P.J. Dozier - South Carolina (Received $6,115)

13) Edmond Sumner and/or father, Ernest - Xavier (Received at least $7,000)

14) Fred VanVleet - Wichita State (Received at least $1,000)

15) Jaron Blossomgame - Clemson (Received $1,100)

16) Apples Jones - Mother of former Kansas player Josh Jackson (Received $2,700)

17) Mother of Michigan State's Miles Bridges (Received hundreds of dollars in advances)

Yahoo reports players and/or family members who are listed as having met with Dawkins include:

Collin Sexton - Alabama (Current)

Wendell Carter - Duke (Current)

Kevin Knox - Kentucky (Current)

Tony Bradley - North Carolina (Former)

Justin Patton - Creighton (Former)

Prince Ibeh - Texas (Former)

Demetrius Jackson - Notre Dame (Former)

Wade Baldwin - Vanderbilt (Former)

Malcolm Brogdon - Vrigina (Former)

Monte Morris - Iowa State (Former)

In September 2017, the FBI announced charges against Dawkins, 24, and arrested him.

Earlier in 2017, a probe by the NBA Players Association led to the termination of Dawkins by his firm. The NBAPA said Dawkins used the credit card of an unidentified player to charged $42,000 in Uber rides between 2015 and 2016.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released the following statement after Yahoo published their report:

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”