REPORT: Dez Bryant turns down multi-year offer from Baltimore Ravens, prefers 1-year deal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - East Texas native and NFL free agent Dez Bryant has reportedly turned down an offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NBC Sports, Bryant was offered a multi-year contract from the Ravens, but chose to go in a different direction, as he prefers a one-year deal in order to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

The Ravens moved on signing Saints free agent Willie Snead.

In addition to Snead, NBC Sports reports the Ravens also brought Michael Crabtree and John Brown.

On April 13, the Dallas Cowboys released the wide receiver, who has put up the following career numbers:

- 113 games played

- 531 receptions

- 7,459 yards

- 73 touchdowns

As a Cowboy, Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, First-team All-Pro (2014) and the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader (2014).