President George H.W. Bush moved from ICU, hopes Rockets can close out series with Timberwolves

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) - Things are looking up for President George H.W. Bush.

On Wednesday, Jim McGrath, spokesman for President Bush, announced "41" had been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room where he is expected to recovery for several more days.

McGrath says President Bush is alert and talking with hospital staff, as well as family and friends. He goes on to say doctors are "very pleased" with is progress.

President Bush was hospitalized with an blood infection just hours after the funeral of his beloved wife of 73 years, former First Lady Barbara Bush.

"President Bush, naturally, thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes," McGrath wrote in a tweet. "He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves that anything that landed him in the hospital."

The Rockets take on the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. Houston leads the series 3-1 and a victory tonight would send them on to the Western Conference Semifinals where they'll face the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz. The Jazz currently leads that series 3-1.