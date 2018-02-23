WEATHER ALERTS
Police: Woman defecates in pants to hide evidence
CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) - Corsicana police say a woman intentionally defecated in her pants to try and hid evidence during an arrest.
According to police, on Wednesday, officers were called to the local HEB on a reported theft. Shannen Shunta Martin, 32, was arrested during an investigation at the grocery store.
During the woman's transport to county jail, the suspect defecated in her pants to allegedly hide crack cocaine, a crack pipe and a Valentine's card.
Law enforcement discovered what happened during booking. Police say an officer had to sift through to find th evidence.
Martin was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Her bonds totaled $32,500.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
