Police investigating after body found hanging from tree

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 01:05 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 01:05 PM CST

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) - The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after railroad workers found a body hanging from a tree.

According to police, the badly decomposed body was hanging from a tree along the KCS railroad tracks, south of College Drive.

Police say the railroad crew who found the body around 10:30 a.m., initially thought it was a left over Halloween decoration, but discovered otherwise when they got closer.

According to police, it appears to have been there for a while. At this point, officials cannot determine the race, sex or age of the person.

It is unknown if it is a suicide or if foul play is involved, but investigators and crime scene technicians are working at currently working the scene.

The body will be sent to Dallas for autopsy in hopes they will be able to help determine the identity and what happened.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App