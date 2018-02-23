Police investigating after body found hanging from tree

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) - The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after railroad workers found a body hanging from a tree.

According to police, the badly decomposed body was hanging from a tree along the KCS railroad tracks, south of College Drive.

Police say the railroad crew who found the body around 10:30 a.m., initially thought it was a left over Halloween decoration, but discovered otherwise when they got closer.

According to police, it appears to have been there for a while. At this point, officials cannot determine the race, sex or age of the person.

It is unknown if it is a suicide or if foul play is involved, but investigators and crime scene technicians are working at currently working the scene.

The body will be sent to Dallas for autopsy in hopes they will be able to help determine the identity and what happened.