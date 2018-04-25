Police arrest suspect in attempted robbery of Tyler bank

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Tyler Police Department has arrested the man they say attempted to rob a local bank over the weekend.

According to the TPD, officials arrested Robert Michael Freeman, 30, of Tyler, after receiving a tip leading to his identity and suspect vehicle. He was arrested at a residence on East Erwin Street.

On Saturday, around 10:15 a.m., police responded to the Texas Bank and Trust, located at 6530 South Broadway, in reference to a bank robbery.

Officers were told a black man entered the bank and handed the teller a note advising her of a robbery.

Police say the suspect, identified as Freeman, got nervous when the clerk started to walk away. He then took the note and ran out the door leaving without any money.

He was leaving the area in a gold 2000 Chrysler Pacifica that was parked nearby.

Freeman was booked into the Smith County Jail on one county of aggravated robbery. Bond has not been set.