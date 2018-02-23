Palestine Police involved in chase, shootout following traffic stop

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) - An investigation is underway after a Palestine Police officer was involved in a shootout and chase Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

Officers chased the vehicle outside Palestine into Anderson County where an exchange of gunfire occurred when they were making an arrest. One person was injured and taken by helicopter to a Tyler-area hospital.

No officers were injured.

The Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are investigating.

A press conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m.

