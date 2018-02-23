Palestine Police involved in chase, shootout following traffic stop

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:50 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 01:05 PM CST

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) - An investigation is underway after a Palestine Police officer was involved in a shootout and chase Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

Officers chased the vehicle outside Palestine into Anderson County where an exchange of gunfire occurred when they were making an arrest. One person was injured and taken by helicopter to a Tyler-area hospital.

No officers were injured.

The Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are investigating.

A press conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m.

KETK will bring you more information as it becomes available.

